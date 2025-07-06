Day in Donetsk region: two people killed and five wounded, three districts of region attacked. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops struck the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing deaths, injuries, and destruction.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 6 July, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person died in Myrnohrad, and a car was damaged. A person was wounded and a house was damaged in Pokrovsk. In Zolotyi Kolodyazh of the Shakhovka district, 4 houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, a multi-storey building, a private house, 3 outbuildings, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, and a garage were damaged. In Starovarvarivka of the Oleksandrivka district, a hangar was destroyed and 6 houses were damaged. In the Novodonetsk district, 3 administrative buildings were damaged. In Andriivka, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 3 houses, a shop, an administrative building, and a car were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged. An industrial area was shelled in Kostiantynivka. A house was damaged in Illinivka.

Bakhmut district.

Two people were wounded in Siversk.

It is noted that in total, Russians fired 31 times at settlements in the Donetsk region during the day. 120 people were evacuated from the front line, including 13 children.

