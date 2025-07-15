Friends of provocateur and blogger Vsevolod Filimonenko attended the preventive measure hearing for Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC). head Vitalii Shabunin at the Pecherskyi District Court in Kyiv on July 15.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"A farce in three acts. On the left — 2017. Pseudo-journalists Filimonenko and Lypovetskyi provoked Vitaliy Shabunin near the Dnipro military enlistment office. That fabricated case is still being considered by the Dnipro court.

In the center — 2024. Filimonenko, who fled abroad, appeared in a nasty documentary on Russian ‘Channel One’ (ORT), aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Center wrote.

The Anti-Corruption Center added that Lypovetskyi, who was with Filimonenko at the time, came to the Pechersky Court on July 15 for Shabunin’s preventive measure hearing. He openly represents Filimonenko’s "media.

Read more: Prosecution requests two-month personal recognizance bond for Shabunin

Recall that Vsevolod Filimonenko is notoriously known for provoking Anti-Corruption Center head Vitalii Shabunin into a fight, which subsequently led to a criminal case being opened against Shabunin.

Filimonenko was also expelled from the public movement "CHESNO" prior to the parliamentary elections in October 2012 due to actions incompatible with the movement’s principles (suspected extortion from a trusted representative of a parliamentary candidate).