Prosecution requests two-month personal recognizance bond for Shabunin

The prosecution is requesting a personal recognizance bond as a preventive measure for Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC).

"The prosecution asks to amend the operative part of the motion regarding the preventive measure for Shabunin, proposing the following: to apply a preventive measure in the form of personal recognizance for a period of two months with the obligations stipulated in Part 5, Article 194 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the prosecutor stated during the hearing.

Specifically, the prosecutor requests that Shabunin be obliged to appear upon summons by the investigating prosecutor, investigating judge, or court, and in case of inability to appear, to notify in advance. He must not leave the settlement of Korobchyne, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, where Shabunin’s unit is stationed.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

