24th Brigade soldiers capture paratroopers of Russia’s 98th Division in Chasiv Yar. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo captured paratroopers of the Russian Federation’s 98th Division in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the 24th Brigade reported this on its Facebook page.

"This formation was considered the elite of the Russian army. It had experience in the wars of aggression in Ichkeria, Georgia, and Syria. But now its ranks include people without proper training, with criminal backgrounds, released from prisons and thrown into assaults. A human resource written off in advance," the statement reads.

Testimony of prisoners

The captives admit they were exhausted, demoralized, and did not understand what they were fighting for. Money, amnesty, promises, all vanish under the first shelling. But everyone wants to survive.

Appeal to relatives of captured occupiers

We address the relatives of prisoners: Your loved ones have preserved their lives. They are in normal conditions, receiving food and medical care.

Convey to your compatriots: Ukraine is not a place for "reforming" Russians. Here, they are not re-educated. Here, they are eliminated. The only chance for those already at war is to surrender to Ukrainian captivity to preserve their lives and return home alive.

Contact numbers for surrender:

- Telegram or WhatsApp - +38 095 688 68 88, +38 093 688 68 88, +38 097 688 66 88;

- Telegram bot for communication.