"Destructive Russia," "Deadly waves of strikes": global media put Russian attack on Kyiv on front pages. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian strike on the night of July 31, 31 people were killed in Kyiv, including five children. The youngest victim was just two years old. A number of international media outlets have featured the deadly Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital on their front pages.

The German newspaper Die Welt published the following headline: "Russia’s destructive work".

"Disappointment and bitterness are written on the faces of these two women in Kyiv amid the devastation around them. The attacks on the Ukrainian capital continue… President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of deliberate killings… Peace is impossible without strength," the article states.

American media also reacted to the Russian strike on Kyiv.

The New York Times published: "Deadly waves of strikes pound Kyiv."

"The attack came shortly after Trump threatened new sanctions against Moscow if Putin did not stop the bloodshed within 10 days. Russian officials dismissed the warning," the article’s lead reads.

The Washington Post also wrote about the strike with the headline "A Night of Bombing in Kyiv":

66-year-old retiree Kateryna Naralnyk watched rescuers clear the rubble. Her son, daughter, and two grandchildren, aged 22 and 17, were in the area now buried under the debris: "All of this fell on them. We are innocent — my grandchildren were young and innocent."

The Los Angeles Times emphasised the Ukrainian children killed and injured in the Russian attack:

"A 5-month-old girl was among 16 wounded children. This is the largest number of children wounded in a single attack on Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion began three years ago."

On the night of 31 July, Russian forces launched over 300 drones and 8 missiles at Ukraine. Kyiv was the primary target.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, the Russian strike hit a residential high-rise building, destroying the entire entrance.

Search and rescue operations in Kyiv concluded on the morning of August 1. The strike resulted in 31 fatalities in Kyiv, including five children. The youngest child was only two years old.

Additionally, 159 people were injured, including 16 children. The attack on the night of July 31 was the deadliest in terms of injured children in the capital since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.