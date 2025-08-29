National Military Memorial Cemetery officially opened in Ukraine. PHOTO

Today, the National Military Memorial Cemetery was officially opened in Markhalivka, Kyiv region.

As part of the ceremony, the first burial of unknown soldiers took place. Their names have not yet been identified, but they were honoured with military honours. A separate sector for the burial of unknown defenders has been set up at the cemetery.

The opening of the memorial was attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova and other senior officials.

National Military Memorial Cemetery

As a reminder, on 8 December 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law to ensure the creation and operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 515 million for its construction and operation in 2024. The government adopted a decree to determine the location of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the Hatne rural territorial community of Fastiv district, Kyiv region.

In December 2023, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs presented a preliminary design of the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

On 27 March 2024, acting Minister of Veterans Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun said that the first burials at the NMC could begin in late summer or early autumn 2024, and the entire complex is planned to be fully built by 2027.

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedures for reburial at the National Military Memorial Cemetery of fallen soldiers buried in the occupied territories, Heroes of Ukraine, and urns with ashes from other cemeteries.

On 30 June, the Ministry of Veterans announced that it had received a positive opinion on the construction of the first stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

In July, the government supported the position of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the National Military Memorial Cemetery and experts and approved a resolution on the appearance of the tombstones of the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC) in the form of a Cossack cross or a rectangular tablet (at the choice of the military or their families).

