Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region twice with missiles and drones: damage reported (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 3 September 2025, the Khmelnytskyi region was attacked twice by missiles and drones – at night and in the morning. Air defence forces were deployed. Some missiles were shot down, but there was also damage.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Khmelnytskyi RMA, Serhii Tiurin, according to Censor.NET.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities at this time.

As of now, there is information about a fire in a garage complex, damage to a trolleybus, broken windows in residential buildings, and damage to non-residential premises.

Read more: Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones: there is damage and fires

"All necessary services are involved in the response. The consequences of the attack are being assessed," the head of the region clarified.

According to the State Emergency Service, the strikes caused a fire in the garage complex. According to preliminary information, 10 garages were destroyed and another 5 were engulfed in flames.

Photo: Khmelnytskyi after the shelling / SES

Photo: Khmelnytskyi after the shelling / SES

Photo: Khmelnytskyi after the shelling / SES

Photo: Khmelnytskyi after the shelling / SES

Photo: Khmelnytskyi after the shelling / SES

Photo: Khmelnytskyi after the shelling / SES

Photo: Khmelnytskyi after the shelling / SES

The fire has now been contained, and rescue workers are continuing to extinguish the flames and dismantle the structures. Information about the victims is being verified.

As a reminder, Lutsk was also under attack. Fires broke out there. The enemy also attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones: there was damage and fires. In Znamianka, "UZ" facilities came under attack, 5 people were injured and houses were damaged.

In addition, Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia. It was also noted that drones attacked Lviv. There were no casualties or injuries.