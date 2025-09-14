Clean-up of aftermath of explosion on railway in Kyiv region continues, 28 trains have changed their routes, - Svyrydenko. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the explosion in a train carriage on a railway line near Boiarka in Kyiv region is currently being dealt with.

"We are keeping the situation on the Boyarka-Vasylkiv railway line in the Kyiv region under control. On the night of 14 September, an explosion in a train carriage damaged the railway infrastructure on a section near Boiarka. No one was injured. The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies will provide more details later," the Prime Minister said.

The State Emergency Service and Ukrzaliznytsia are working together with the involvement of people and equipment to quickly eliminate the consequences and restore traffic before the evening peak period of passenger traffic.

According to Svyrydenko, all elements of the damaged rolling stock have been completely removed. Explosive experts additionally checked the cleared areas. At the same time, preparations are underway to lay new rails to replace the damaged ones.

"The train that was on site at the time of the detonation was delayed for 4 hours, but as of now it has reduced the delay to one hour. Ukrzaliznytsia has agreed on accelerated control with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Polish Border Guard Service to maintain the connection," the Prime Minister said.

As of 15:00, 28 trains are running on rerouted routes, with delays of up to 3 hours.

In addition, suburban trains to Fastiv have been restricted, while shuttle trains have been launched on the Kyiv-Boiarka section to the nearest point. Kyiv RMA provided additional bus services to these routes.

An emergency on the railway in the Kyiv region

Earlier it was reported that the explosions occurred in the Kyiv region around midnight. The RMA informed that it was not related to an enemy air attack. Later, it became known that an emergency had occurred in the Kyiv region, with damage to the railway infrastructure in the Fastiv district.

"Ukrzaliznytsia showed footage of the emergency response near Boiarka. Some trains may experience delays of up to 2-3 hours during the day as they take detours, Ukrzaliznytsia said. The General Staff confirmed that the damage to the railway in the Kyiv region was caused by the detonation of ammunition on the train.