Court is considering extending preventive measure against NABU detective Magamedrasulov. PHOTOS

The Pechersk District Court is considering extending the preventive measure for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The judge is Serhii Vovk.







More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was the background?

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's interregional detective department, detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On 23 September, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation for 6 months.

See more: Magamedrasulov case: Witness Mameshev testifies in court about pressure. PHOTO