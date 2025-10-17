Court is considering extending preventive measure against NABU detective Magamedrasulov. PHOTOS

The Pechersk District Court is considering extending the preventive measure for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The judge is Serhii Vovk.







The defense argued that Mahamedrasulov’s case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and should therefore be transferred to another court to determine proper jurisdiction. The prosecution requested that the motion be dismissed without consideration.

Judge Vovk stated that he lacked the authority to refer the case to the Kyiv Court of Appeal and rejected the defense’s motion.

The defense also requested that the court summon the First Deputy Director of NABU, Denys Hiulmahomedov, for questioning, but Judge Vovk denied this motion as well, explaining that Hiulmahomedov was not listed among the suspects.

At the same time, the judge granted the motion to question witness Yusup Mameshev, who testified that his conversation with Mahamedrasulov concerned Uzbekistan, not Dagestan.

The prosecutor has requested that Mahamedrasulov’s pretrial detention be extended.

As a reminder, Mahamedrasulov has been held in pretrial detention for nearly three months.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was the background?

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's interregional detective department, detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On 23 September, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation for 6 months.

See more: Magamedrasulov case: Witness Mameshev testifies in court about pressure. PHOTO