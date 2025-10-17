Mahamedrasulov: I don’t expect my pretrial restraint to change because I know specifics of Pecherskyi court. VIDEO+PHOTOS

NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov has called the investigators’ version that he sold anything to the Russian Federation "repugnant."

As reported by Censor.NET.

"During today’s review of the case file, I did not see any interrogation record or any evidence, as claimed, that I could use my position or that I threatened anyone with using my position. In other words, the prosecutor is once again assuming or inventing things; this is not a reality supported by the case materials," he explained.

Mahamedrasulov noted that he is a combat veteran and, in 2022, was in Kyiv guarding the Office of the President, later serving in Zaporizhzhia region.

"As a patriot of Ukraine, how could I possibly have any intent to sell anything to the Russian Federation? It’s absurd. The very notion is deeply repugnant to me," he added.

"I do not expect any change to my pretrial restraint measure, because I know the specifics of the Pecherskyi Court," he said.

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.

