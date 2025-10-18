We expect that US leadership will help stop aggression, - Umierov on results of delegation’s visit to US. PHOTO

The Ukrainian delegation has now completed its visit to the United States.

This was announced on Facebook by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

Meetings of the Ukrainian delegation

According to him, dozens of meetings were held - in Congress, the Pentagon, the Senate, with the White House, think tanks and the US defence industry.

"Each of them had the same goal - to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities and take steps towards a just peace," Umierov said.

Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting

Together with the Ukrainian delegation, we took part in a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Read more: Starmer suggested US cooperate on peace plan for Ukraine modeled after Trump’s plan for Gaza

"A substantive conversation lasted more than two hours. We discussed the situation on the frontline, the need for long-range vehicles and air defence, as well as further diplomatic steps. Ukraine expects US leadership to help stop the aggression that Russia deliberately continues," he said.

According to Umierov, he also met with the heads of leading American think tanks. "We talked about the battlefield, technologies and defence solutions that can speed up the end of the war. We highly appreciate the involvement of the US analytical community, which works together with our military to find effective solutions.

Results of the delegation's visit

"The outcome of the visit is a clear understanding of the common goal: strengthening Ukraine means strengthening the security of the whole world," Umierov summarises.

Watch more: Zelenskyy responded regarding the supply of Tomahawks. VIDEO

What preceded it?

As reported, US President Donald Trump, after meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that it was time for Ukraine and Russia to conclude a peace agreement and "stop where we are". Also, according to media reports, Trump does not plan to give Tomahawk to Ukraine, at least for now.

Read more on our Telegram channel