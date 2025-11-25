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Emergency rescue operations completed at site of Russian strikes in Kyiv: 7 dead, 21 wounded. PHOTOS
Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kyiv following overnight Russian shelling.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
As a result of the Russian strike, seven people were killed and 21 wounded, including one child.
A total of 177 rescuers and 42 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including heavy engineering equipment, worked at various locations.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a Russian strike on the Kyiv region. There is destruction in Bila Tserkva and a child has been injured.
- It was also noted that Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kyiv.
- Emergency power cuts were introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Later, the emergency power cuts were cancelled in Kyiv.
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