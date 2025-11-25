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News Photo Shelling of Kyiv
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Emergency rescue operations completed at site of Russian strikes in Kyiv: 7 dead, 21 wounded. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kyiv following overnight Russian shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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As a result of the Russian strike, seven people were killed and 21 wounded, including one child.

A total of 177 rescuers and 42 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including heavy engineering equipment, worked at various locations.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to seven, 14 people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Strike on Kyiv on 25 November: rescue operations completed
Strike on Kyiv on 25 November: rescue operations completed
Strike on Kyiv on 25 November: rescue operations completed
Strike on Kyiv on 25 November: rescue operations completed
Strike on Kyiv on 25 November: rescue operations completed

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Kyiv (2905) shoot out (17532) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1022)
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