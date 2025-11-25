Emergency rescue operations completed at site of Russian strikes in Kyiv: 7 dead, 21 wounded. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kyiv following overnight Russian shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the Russian strike, seven people were killed and 21 wounded, including one child.

A total of 177 rescuers and 42 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including heavy engineering equipment, worked at various locations.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to seven, 14 people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS











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