Kyiv bids farewell to UVA soldier Lana Chornohorska (Sati). PHOTOS

On 6 January, in Kyiv, at the crematorium of the Baikove Cemetery, a farewell ceremony was held for Lana Chornohorska (call sign Sati), a soldier in the Ukrainian Volunteer Army (UVA) who died on the front line on 1 January.

This was reported by a correspondent for hromadske, according to Censor.NET.

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The farewell for Lana Chornohorska took place on 6 January at the Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv.

Earlier, the UVA Unmanned Aviation Service reported on the death of the soldier. They noted that Lana Chornohorska had gone from being a volunteer to a UAV operator and navigator.

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The unit emphasised that she was not only a military officer but also a cultural figure and activist with an active life position. Her comrades call her "a devoted warrior, an ideological person and a true friend."

Lana Chornohorska died on 1 January as a result of an enemy drone strike in the southern direction. The UVA Unmanned Aviation Service noted that her death was a great loss for the unit.

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