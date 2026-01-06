Kyiv bids farewell to UVA soldier Lana Chornohorska (Sati). PHOTOS
On 6 January, in Kyiv, at the crematorium of the Baikove Cemetery, a farewell ceremony was held for Lana Chornohorska (call sign Sati), a soldier in the Ukrainian Volunteer Army (UVA) who died on the front line on 1 January.
This was reported by a correspondent for hromadske, according to Censor.NET.
The farewell for Lana Chornohorska took place on 6 January at the Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv.
Earlier, the UVA Unmanned Aviation Service reported on the death of the soldier. They noted that Lana Chornohorska had gone from being a volunteer to a UAV operator and navigator.
The unit emphasised that she was not only a military officer but also a cultural figure and activist with an active life position. Her comrades call her "a devoted warrior, an ideological person and a true friend."
Lana Chornohorska died on 1 January as a result of an enemy drone strike in the southern direction. The UVA Unmanned Aviation Service noted that her death was a great loss for the unit.
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