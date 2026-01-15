Enemy attacked police transport during evacuation of residents in Kharkiv region: car was destroyed. PHOTO
In the Kharkiv region, during the evacuation of civilians, an enemy drone destroyed a police vehicle.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
An FPV drone strike in the Chuhuiiv district caused a police vehicle to catch fire. Police officers suffered acute stress reactions.
On the evening of 14 January, while police officers from the Chuhuiv District Police Department No. 1 were evacuating civilians on the motorway, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle struck a vehicle.
Car destroyed
It is noted that as a result of the attack, a police service vehicle was destroyed. A fire broke out at the scene.
Investigators documented the consequences of the shelling and another act of armed aggression by the Russian Federation.
Consequences of the attack
Earlier, it was reported that during the evacuation of people from the border area of the Shostka district in the Sumy region, an enemy drone attacked a vehicle belonging to the White Angel special police unit.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password