Enemy attacked police transport during evacuation of residents in Kharkiv region: car was destroyed. PHOTO

In the Kharkiv region, during the evacuation of civilians, an enemy drone destroyed a police vehicle.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

An FPV drone strike in the Chuhuiiv district caused a police vehicle to catch fire. Police officers suffered acute stress reactions.

On the evening of 14 January, while police officers from the Chuhuiv District Police Department No. 1 were evacuating civilians on the motorway, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle struck a vehicle.

See also: Russia strikes energy infrastructure again at night: power outages in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions, - Ministry of Energy

Car destroyed

It is noted that as a result of the attack, a police service vehicle was destroyed. A fire broke out at the scene.



Investigators documented the consequences of the shelling and another act of armed aggression by the Russian Federation.

See also: Russia shelled eight settlements in the Kharkiv region: houses, cars and railway infrastructure damaged

Consequences of the attack





Earlier, it was reported that during the evacuation of people from the border area of the Shostka district in the Sumy region, an enemy drone attacked a vehicle belonging to the White Angel special police unit.