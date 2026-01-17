Blackouts and heating interruptions reported in occupied Mariupol. PHOTO

On the evening of 16 January, in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, a UAV struck the Azovska substation in the Kalmiuskyi district of the city. According to residents, almost the entire city was plunged into darkness.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Mariupol City Council.

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Where are the power outages?

As noted, with the exception of part of the Left Bank, power outages were recorded in all areas of the city.

"In addition, residents reported interruptions in heating. Residents of the villages of Mangush and Yalta also reported power outages.

Watch more: USF "blacked out" Mariupol and struck Russian warehouse in Makiivka, - Madyar. VIDEO

In the morning, the occupiers reported a gradual restoration of electricity," the statement said.

Also remind, that on 13 January, a series of explosions were recorded in occupied Mariupol due to a UAV attack. According to local media reports, the drones hit the 220 kV Azovska substation and a substation near the village of Mirne. As a result, most areas of the city lost power. Boiler rooms were also partially de-energised.

Watch more: Russians detain teenager in occupied Mariupol: charged with "high treason," - Russian media. VIDEO