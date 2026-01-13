Russians detain teenager in occupied Mariupol: charged with "high treason," - Russian media. VIDEO
Russian invaders detained a teenager in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. According to the Russians, he was allegedly collecting data on the location of Russian military units for Ukrainian intelligence.
This was reported by Russian propaganda media, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The FSB stated that a resident of the city born in 2008 had been detained. The occupiers accuse him of " high treason."
Russian security forces claim that the teenager "contacted the DIU of the Ministry of Defence via messenger and collected information about the location of Russian military units in Mariupol."
What is happening in Mariupol?
- According to Western media reports, ruscists are confiscating apartments belonging to former residents in the occupied territories and handing them over to Russians.
- It is known that Russian invaders are preparing Mariupol as a hub for new offensives: a bypass road for equipment, cargo and military convoys is being built near the city.
- The Russians have also set up a new military-police base in Mariupol.
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