Russians detain teenager in occupied Mariupol: charged with "high treason," - Russian media. VIDEO

Russian invaders detained a teenager in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. According to the Russians, he was allegedly collecting data on the location of Russian military units for Ukrainian intelligence.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The FSB stated that a resident of the city born in 2008 had been detained. The occupiers accuse him of " high treason."

Russian security forces claim that the teenager "contacted the DIU of the Ministry of Defence via messenger and collected information about the location of Russian military units in Mariupol."

See more: New mass graves are being recorded in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

What is happening in Mariupol?

See more: Elite units of FSB special forces and Russian Marine Corps are being transferred to Mariupol - Andriushchenko. PHOTO