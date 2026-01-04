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New mass graves are being recorded in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS
Dozens of new trenches for mass burials have appeared in Russian-occupied Mariupol.
This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation, according to Censor.NET.
Dozens of new trenches
"New mass graves of unknown Mariupol residents. Due to active 'mortgage construction', exhumations have resumed and dozens of new trenches for mass burial have appeared," the report says.
Mortality rate on the rise
Andriushchenko emphasises that the scale of the new burial trenches is shocking in the third year of occupation. At the same time, the mortality rate continues to rise.
He also published photos and noted that they were all taken in December.
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