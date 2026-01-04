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News Photo Occupation of Mariupol
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New mass graves are being recorded in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Dozens of new trenches for mass burials have appeared in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation, according to Censor.NET.

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Dozens of new trenches

"New mass graves of unknown Mariupol residents. Due to active 'mortgage construction', exhumations have resumed and dozens of new trenches for mass burial have appeared," the report says.

Watch more: Russians have set up new military-police base in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Mortality rate on the rise

Andriushchenko emphasises that the scale of the new burial trenches is shocking in the third year of occupation. At the same time, the mortality rate continues to rise.

He also published photos and noted that they were all taken in December.

See: Mariupol cemetery grows every year: over 100,000 dead. SATELLITE IMAGES

New mass graves in Mariupol
New mass graves in Mariupol
New mass graves in Mariupol
New mass graves in Mariupol

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burials (88) Mariupol (1174) occupation (2066) Donetsk region (5987)
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