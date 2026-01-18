Russians attacked Sumy and region with drones: three people were injured, high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS
Russian troops continue to shell the Sumy region. On the afternoon of 17 January, strikes were carried out on Sumy and Bilopillia, resulting in fires, two people injured, and damage to residential buildings.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Serhii Kryvosheyko.
Sumy
As a result of the UAV strike in the Zarichne district of the city, farm buildings caught fire.
Two adults who were injured as a result of the strike were given medical assistance. One person is receiving outpatient treatment. Another, a 77-year-old woman, is being treated in the inpatient department.
"The following organisations are working at the site: KP "Spetscombinat", "Shlyakhrembud", "Sumyteploenergozentral", NGO "Proliska", NGO "Dobrobat": 55 employees and 10 pieces of equipment are involved. They are cutting OSB boards and closing windows," the official said.
Twenty-five windows were damaged in three adjacent multi-storey buildings and one private house.
Bitytskyi Starosta District
- A hit was recorded near a shop.
- A 23-year-old civilian man was wounded. He is currently hospitalised.
According to the State Emergency Service, the fire engulfed farm buildings. While extinguishing the fires, State Emergency Service specialists conducted an inspection of the areas that had been hit. All sources of ignition have been eliminated.
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