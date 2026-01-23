Two people killed and six wounded as result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

Over the course of the day, the occupiers fired various types of weapons at settlements in the Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Izium, and Bohodukhiv districts of the Kharkiv region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, the Russian army used various types of drones and guided aircraft against the civilian population.

Kharkiv district

Three cars were damaged in the Derhachi community due to an attack by FPV drones.

Two men, aged 63 and 35 , who were transporting bread, were killed in the village of Kozacha Lopan.

, who were transporting bread, in the village of Kozacha Lopan. In the village of Ruska Lozova, a 70-year-old man suffered explosive shrapnel wounds.

See more: Russian FPV drones hit vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast: two volunteers killed, three wounded including medics. PHOTOS

Chuhuiv district

In the village of Shestakove, a summer house caught fire as a result of a UAV strike.

Read more: Occupiers have advanced near Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast and Synelnykove in Kharkiv Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Kupiansk district

In the village of Hrushivka, an enemy FPV drone targeted a vehicle carrying a medical team. A 40-year-old woman, a paramedic, and a 47-year-old medical technician were injured .

. A 45-year-old local resident was wounded during the shelling of the village of Novoosynove.

during the shelling of the village of Novoosynove. The village of Velykyi Burluk was also under enemy attack. Private houses were damaged. A 49-year-old man was injured .

. A 26-year-old man was wounded in the village of Spodobivka.

Read more: Occupiers are shooting at their own people due to chaos in interaction between units in Kharkiv region, - 16th Corps of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Consequences of the shelling













