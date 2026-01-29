Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region at night: two people were wounded in Synelnykove district, one of them seriously. PHOTOS
Russian troops struck settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
The aggressor used Grad multiple launch rocket systems in the Nikopol district. They struck the Chervonohryhorivka district.
Synelnykove district
The Mykolaivka community in the Synelnykove district was also under attack, with the Russian army striking it with drones.
It is reported that two people were injured:
- A 43-year-old man was hospitalised in serious condition,
- and a 33-year-old man is receiving outpatient treatment.
A cultural centre and a car caught fire.
Other districts
- Enemy UAVs also attacked other areas. Cars were set on fire in the Bohdanivka community of the Pavlohrad district.
- In the Pishchank district of the Samar district, a coffee shop building was damaged.
- In Kryvyi Rih, a one-storey building and two cars were damaged.
Consequences of the attack
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences of enemy shelling.
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