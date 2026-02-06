Drone attacked bus in Kherson: driver wounded. PHOTOS
Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson: a drone attacked a passenger bus, injuring the driver, and morning artillery fire damaged a medical facility.
This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, according to Censor.NET.
Kherson
- At around 11:00 a.m., an enemy drone dropped explosives on a passenger bus belonging to a municipal enterprise in the Dniprovskyi district.
- The 39-year-old bus driver was injured. He suffered a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently providing him with medical assistance.
- At around 7:00 a.m., Russian terrorist forces fired on the Dniprovskyi district from the temporarily occupied left bank. Once again, the territory of one of the medical facilities was hit by enemy fire — shells directly hit the building, windows were broken, and the road surface was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Shanko also reported that four settlements in the Kherson community were hit by enemy strikes over the past day.
- Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, and Prydniprovske came under fire from Russian artillery and drone terror.
- Private and multi-storey buildings and critical infrastructure facility were damaged.
- As a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson community, one person was injured.
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