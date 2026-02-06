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News Photo Drone attacks on Kherson
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Drone attacked bus in Kherson: driver wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson: a drone attacked a passenger bus, injuring the driver, and morning artillery fire damaged a medical facility. 

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, according to Censor.NET.

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Kherson

  • At around 11:00 a.m., an enemy drone dropped explosives on a passenger bus belonging to a municipal enterprise in the Dniprovskyi district.
  • The 39-year-old bus driver was injured. He suffered a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently providing him with medical assistance.

Read more: Russia attacked bus carrying miners in Dnipropetrovsk region: at least 12 dead, 16 wounded. PHOTOS (updated)

Shelling of a bus in Kherson
Shelling of a bus in Kherson

  • At around 7:00 a.m., Russian terrorist forces fired on the Dniprovskyi district from the temporarily occupied left bank. Once again, the territory of one of the medical facilities was hit by enemy fire — shells directly hit the building, windows were broken, and the road surface was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Read more: Almost 2,000 drones attacked Kherson region in week: 96% were destroyed by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS

Shelling of Kherson

Read more: Occupiers shelled 35 settlements in Kherson region: 4 people killed and 5 more wounded

Shanko also reported that four settlements in the Kherson community were hit by enemy strikes over the past day.

  • Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, and Prydniprovske came under fire from Russian artillery and drone terror.
  • Private and multi-storey buildings and critical infrastructure facility were damaged.
  • As a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson community, one person was injured.

Author: 

hospital (175) Kherson (1557) bus (30) Kherson region (2811)
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