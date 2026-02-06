Drone attacked bus in Kherson: driver wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson: a drone attacked a passenger bus, injuring the driver, and morning artillery fire damaged a medical facility.

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kherson

At around 11:00 a.m., an enemy drone dropped explosives on a passenger bus belonging to a municipal enterprise in the Dniprovskyi district.

The 39-year-old bus driver was injured. He suffered a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently providing him with medical assistance.

Read more: Russia attacked bus carrying miners in Dnipropetrovsk region: at least 12 dead, 16 wounded. PHOTOS (updated)





At around 7:00 a.m., Russian terrorist forces fired on the Dniprovskyi district from the temporarily occupied left bank. Once again, the territory of one of the medical facilities was hit by enemy fire — shells directly hit the building, windows were broken, and the road surface was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Read more: Almost 2,000 drones attacked Kherson region in week: 96% were destroyed by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS

Read more: Occupiers shelled 35 settlements in Kherson region: 4 people killed and 5 more wounded

Shanko also reported that four settlements in the Kherson community were hit by enemy strikes over the past day.