Russian attacks on Kharkiv region: six people injured, civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, nine settlements in the Kharkiv region have come under Russian attack. The Bohodukhiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts were targeted by enemy fire.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties

It is reported that six people were injured as a result of the shelling.

A 62-year-old man was injured in the village of Liutivka, Zolochiv district.

In the village of Myrne, Shevchenkivska community, an 89-year-old woman was injured.

In the village of Shipuvate, Velykoburlutsk community, men aged 32, 42 and 67 were injured.

In the village of Ivanivka, Barvinkivska community, a 56-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

See more: Russia used missiles, drones and KABs in Kharkiv region: 25 people injured. PHOTOS

Medical staff also provided assistance to a 68-year-old man who was injured on 24 March as a result of shelling in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kupiansk community.

What weapons did the Russians use?

It is reported that the enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

8 UAVs;

4 Geran-2 UAVs;

2 FPV drones;

20 UAVs (type to be determined).

Read: Russian troops remain in Kupiansk: Ukrainian Armed Forces refute Russian disinformation

Damage

As a result of the attacks, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Bohodukhiv district, a car was damaged (village of Liutivka);

In the Kupiansk district, 2 private houses (Smolivka village), a private house (Mirne village) and a car (Stetskivka village) were damaged;

In the Izium district, 18 private houses, 3 outbuildings and 3 cars were damaged (village of Oskil); 4 private houses and a car were damaged (village of Andriivka); an outbuilding and a car were damaged (village of Ivanivka);

in the Berestyn district, 3 private houses were damaged (village of Nova Parafiivka).

Read also: Russian strike on Kharkiv on the morning of 25 March: a seriously injured woman died in hospital

Consequences of the shelling

The consequences of the Russian attacks on the region were reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.



















