Day in Donetsk Oblast: three districts under attack by Russian Federation, 6 wounded, significant destruction. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 30 March, Russian forces have been heavily shelling three districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

It is reported that one person was wounded in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

According to the Regional Military Administration, two high-rise buildings and three private houses were damaged in Mykolaivka; 26 private houses were damaged in Nykonorivka, and a house and outbuildings were damaged in Karpivka. In Sloviansk, four people were injured, and 22 private houses and a car were damaged. In Kramatorsk, a retail outlet and a power line were damaged. In Andriivka, a car and outbuildings were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was injured and two high-rise buildings were damaged.

See more: Enemy struck Sloviansk with FABs: three wounded, including child. PHOTO

Bakhmut district

In Riznykivka, Siverska community, private homes were damaged.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 15 times over the past 24 hours.











What happened before?

On 30 March, Russian occupiers struck Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with KABs, damaging the region’s only maternity hospital.

Read more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: three districts under attack, three dead and over 20 wounded. PHOTOS