Russian attack on apartment block in Poltava: rescuers dismantle sections of floor slab on top floor. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Efforts to deal with the aftermath of a Russian strike on a multi-storey residential building are ongoing in Poltava, with high-angle rescue specialists on the scene.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Handling the aftermath
It is noted that high-angle rescue specialists dismantled sections of the floor slab on the top floor of the residential building damaged in the Russian strike.
State Emergency Service specialists used special equipment and machinery to remove hazardous structures that had lost stability.
Background
It was previously reported that a drone strike on Poltava destroyed part of a high-rise building and damaged cars and the premises of enterprises. It was reported that one person was killed and four others were injured.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password