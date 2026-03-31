Russian attack on apartment block in Poltava: rescuers dismantle sections of floor slab on top floor. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of a Russian strike on a multi-storey residential building are ongoing in Poltava, with high-angle rescue specialists on the scene.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Handling the aftermath

It is noted that high-angle rescue specialists dismantled sections of the floor slab on the top floor of the residential building damaged in the Russian strike.

State Emergency Service specialists used special equipment and machinery to remove hazardous structures that had lost stability.

See more: Part of city of Konotop was left without gas following shelling by Russia

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Poltava region: over 20 houses, shops and educational institution damaged. PHOTOS

Background

It was previously reported that a drone strike on Poltava destroyed part of a high-rise building and damaged cars and the premises of enterprises. It was reported that one person was killed and four others were injured.