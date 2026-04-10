Zelenskyy’s friend Shefir was spotted at "Shakhtar" match in Poland. PHOTO

Serhii Shefir, an aide to President Zelenskyy, was spotted at a football match in Poland alongside businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

According to Censor.NET, the photos have been published online.

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Details

Shefir was in the stands at the Wisła Stadium in Kraków, Poland, where the match between "Shakhtar" and "AZ" took place as part of the first leg of the Conference League quarter-finals.

The match ended in a 3-0 victory for the Ukrainian club.





Read more: Zelenskyy dismissed Shefir from position of first assistant to President of Ukraine - decree

Who is Serhii Shefir?

Serhii Shefir was appointed Zelenskyy’s first aide in May 2019, as soon as the latter took up the duties of president.

Shefir is a long-time friend and business partner of Zelenskyy. They have known each other since 1995, when brothers Serhii and Borys Shefir organised the "KVN" festival in Kryvyi Rih.

In 2003, together with Zelenskyy, they founded "Studio Kvartal-95". Serhiy Shefir was a screenwriter, producer and director at Studio Kvartal-95. According to Slidstvo.Info, it was to Shefir that Zelenskyy transferred his stake in "Kvartal-95" on the eve of the 2019 presidential election.

On 30 March 2024, Zelenskyy dismissed Shefir from the post of first assistant to the president.

During a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office stated that Shefir and Zelenskyy’s friend Timur Mindich had discussed where to obtain money to post bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and accepting bribes.

According to media reports, NABU detectives dismantled the equipment used to conduct covert surveillance of ‘Servant of the People’ MP Kisel for a long period, which caused ‘serious concern both for the MP himself and his long-time friend, Serhii Shefir’.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated that Shefir had lobbied for Halushchenko, who is suspected of corruption, to be appointed Minister of Energy.

In February 2026, it emerged that Shefir had left the country.

In a comment to "Ukrainska Pravda", Shefir confirmed that he had left the country: "Yes, I left on personal business, and this has nothing to do with the NABU investigation, and I will be back in Kyiv this weekend."

Read more: Zelenskyy’s business associates at "Kvartal 95" received almost 100 million roubles from Russian state-owned company before war. VIDEO