Torture and shooting in Kharkiv: TCR servicemen notified of suspicion - SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A group of servicemen from one of the district Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support (TRC and SS) in Kharkiv, as well as servicemen from other units who acted jointly, have been served with suspicion notices.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, among those implicated is a TCR major, who held a senior position and coordinated the actions of his accomplices. To carry out the criminal activity, the major involved servicemen from the center’s security unit, as well as servicemen responsible for recruiting candidates for military units for further service during mobilization.

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Storming a private household

Under the pretext of "carrying out notification and conscription measures during mobilization," the suspects forced their way into a private household. During the so-called "search," the accomplices introduced themselves as officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and, using physical force and threatening civilians with weapons, demanded that they confess to involvement in criminal activity related to the distribution of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. When one of the men attempted to resist, they opened fire, causing him a gunshot wound.

Afterwards, the two victims were forcibly taken to the TCR premises, where they were held for a long time, beaten, threatened with weapons and forced to provide information the accomplices were interested in. Furthermore, the suspects forced one of the victims to sign documents, including those regarding the cancellation of his deferment from mobilisation.

Eventually, one of the men was released, whilst the other managed to escape on his own.

What they face

It has been established that six individuals were involved, acting jointly according to a prearranged and coordinated plan. Some of them are TRC servicemen, while others are servicemen from other units.

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The suspects have been notified of suspicion of torture committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy.

The offences carry a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

The State Bureau of Investigation added that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. All the circumstances of the incident and other individuals who may be involved in the crime are being established.

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