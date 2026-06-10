Army corps officials suspected of extorting money from soldiers: charged with 274,000 UAH. PHOTOS

Three officials from an army corps in the Kharkiv region are suspected of extorting money from soldiers.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The head of logistics – the deputy corps commander, the head of the logistics department at headquarters, and an officer in the organisational and planning section of the logistics department – have been notified of the allegations.









"Servicemen were listed in documents as having carried out combat or special tasks, which provided grounds for the payment of additional remuneration. According to the investigation, money was demanded in exchange for inclusion in the relevant reports on subordinates.



The investigation believes that the scheme was organised in December 2025 by the head of logistics – the deputy corps commander – with the involvement of two subordinates. In February 2026, the head of the logistics department, acting on his instructions, demanded that a subordinate officer systematically hand over funds in exchange for including him and other military personnel in reports for the payment of ‘combat allowances’, the statement said.

See more: Company commander in Dnipropetrovsk region took bribes for concealing fact of AWOL, - National Police. PHOTO

According to the investigation, refusal to make such payments could have led to negative consequences during service.

On 23 March 2026, one of the suspects received 40,000 UAH for including military personnel in reports for the payment of additional remuneration for February. He subsequently demanded a further 36,000 UAH for March, and also instructed others to collect 154,000 UAH from other military personnel. In total, this amounted to 190,000 UAH, which the suspects received on 29 April in an office.

On 28 May, the officials were arrested after receiving a further 44,000 UAH in unlawful benefits.





In total, they are charged with receiving 274,000 UAH.

See more: 300,000 hryvnias for transfer to rear unit: District TCR & SS official detained in Odesa. PHOTOS

Searches were carried out at the suspects’ homes, in their vehicles and on the premises of the military unit.

Documents relating to the calculation and payment of additional remuneration, draft records, computer equipment, mobile phones, a tablet, as well as 343,000 UAH, 9,900 US dollars and 80 euros were seized.







The three officials are currently charged with receiving unlawful benefits. The court has ordered their detention as a preventive measure, with the option of bail.

See more: Demanded 100,000 UAH from subordinate for ’unhindered’ service: military personnel exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region, – National Police. PHOTOS