Kilometer-long queues at Russian gas stations are already visible from space. SATELLITE IMAGE

In Russia’s Zabaykalsky Krai, a multi-kilometer queue at a gas station near the settlement of Atamanovka was captured in an Airbus satellite image taken on July 3.

This was reported by BBC News Russian, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

The image, obtained on the morning of July 3, shows a long line of cars waiting at a Rosneft gas station near Chita, BBC Verify satellite data expert Paul Brown explained.

The day before, a video of this queue, filmed on July 2, appeared online. Its length was estimated at about 4.5 kilometers. According to Meduza, the number of cars waiting in line may reach 800.

See more: Michurinsk Thermal Power Plant has been attacked in Belgorod, Russia: fire has broken out. PHOTO

Fuel crisis in Russia continues

It is noted that the Rosneft gas station seen in the video receives fuel from the Khabarovsk refinery of the NNK company. This plant has not been attacked by Ukraine. The authorities of Zabaykalsky Krai introduced a high-alert regime on June 25 due to a gasoline shortage that has affected almost the entire country.

To date, BBC Verify has verified videos of queues at gas stations in 13 Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow region.

In some regions, as the fuel crisis intensifies, police, Cossacks, and even representatives of the nationalist organization Russian Community are being involved in maintaining order at gas stations.

Watch more: In Russia’s Transbaikal region, queue of hundreds of cars stretching 4 kilometres has formed outside "Rosneft" petrol station. VIDEO

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