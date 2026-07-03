In Russia’s Transbaikal region, queue of hundreds of cars stretching 4 kilometres has formed outside "Rosneft" petrol station. VIDEO

In the Trans-Baikal Region of the Russian Federation, a queue of cars stretching for around four kilometres has been reported at one of the "Rosneft" petrol stations, against the backdrop of a fuel crisis caused by Ukraine’s strikes.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted on social media.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The scale of the collapse in the Chita region

The footage, shot from a bird’s-eye view, was originally shared by the Ukrainian Telegram channels "Exilenova+" and"Supernova+".The video shows an endless line of cars blocking the road as drivers wait for the chance to fill up their tanks.

Investigative journalists from the publication "Meduza" carried out a detailed verification of the video footage.

"The footage was filmed near a Rosneft petrol station in the urban settlement of Atamanovskoye in the Chita District (near Chita). Judging by the video, the queue is four kilometres long, meaning there are approximately 600–800 cars in it," the publication notes.

Read more: Fuel collapse: Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries paralyze two-thirds of Russian regions - Politico

State of Emergency and the supply paradox

On 25 June 2026, the regional government of the Trans-Baikal Territory officially declared a state of heightened alert across the region due to the fuel crisis. Russian officials acknowledge that the collapse was triggered precisely by successful attacks by Ukrainian drones on the country’s key oil refineries, which put a significant portion of petrol and diesel production capacity out of action.

The "Rosneft" petrol station featured in the video receives fuel from the NNK oil refinery in Khabarovsk. Ukraine has not carried out any strikes on this facility.

What led up to this

Successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the aggressor country’s oil infrastructure have caused a widespread fuel shortage across most of Russia. Fuel is being sold to Russians subject to restrictions.

Watch more: Fuel from canisters sold for 1,000 rubles per liter in occupied Yalta. VIDEO