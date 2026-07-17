Preparing government’s programme, appointing acting heads of Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Defence, and preparing for winter: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Koretskyi. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi following the new government’s first session. The two discussed the steps to be taken in the near future and cooperation with Ukraine’s partners to implement the agreements on support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What did they discuss?

The Prime Minister has begun preparing the government’s programme, which will be presented to the public and parliamentarians. The approach to governance will be as pragmatic as possible: each minister and all heads of central government bodies will bear personal responsibility for implementing the tasks identified as priorities.

"Serhii has every opportunity to shape government policy and assemble a central executive team capable of strengthening our state with additional resources," Zelenskyy noted.

Read more: IMF to consider allocating $690 million to Ukraine on July 20, - Koretskyi

The President and the Prime Minister also discussed the appointment of acting ministers for Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Zelenskyy emphasised that preparations for the heating season are a critical priority.

"In particular, Serhii reported that Naftogaz’s independent supervisory board had unanimously appointed Serhii Fedorenko – a professional with the necessary expertise – to lead the company for a specified period: he had been involved in the transformation of 'Ukrnafta' alongside Serhii Koretskyi. This involved the successful cleansing of all internal processes within the company of predatory oligarchic influence, and as a result, 'Ukrnafta' has become one of the most profitable state-owned companies," said the president.

According to him, work is ongoing to restore the energy infrastructure following the Russian attacks.

Read more: Koretskyi names top priorities as prime minister: fully supplying Defence Forces, scaling up defence industry, preparing for winter

He recalled that today the Russians had once again attacked "Naftogaz" facilities, resulting in significant damage.

"We discussed with the Prime Minister what steps are needed in these circumstances, and it is important that, despite the constant Russian attacks, we implement everything we have agreed upon to prepare for winter. Glory to Ukraine!" added Zelenskyy.

What led up to this