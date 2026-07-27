ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13238 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region Rescue operations by SES
936 2

Russia drops KABs on village of Bilenke in Donetsk region: three killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian aircraft struck a private residential area in the settlement of Bilenke, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, overnight.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

KAB strike and the aftermath of the attack

According to rescuers, the enemy used three guided aerial bombs. Two residential buildings with people inside were hit.

Emergency rescue operations at the scene lasted about 17 hours. Rescuers found the bodies of three people beneath the rubble of the destroyed homes.

"Emergency rescue operations at the site of the attack lasted about 17 hours. Sadly, rescuers recovered the bodies of three people from beneath the rubble of the destroyed homes," the statement reads.

Russian KAB strike on Bilenke kills three people

Russian KAB strike on Bilenke kills three people

Russian KAB strike on Bilenke kills three people

Russian KAB strike on Bilenke kills three people

Russian KAB strike on Bilenke kills three people

Emergency workers and municipal services cleared 25 tonnes of building debris. They also extinguished fires covering an area of 180 square metres. The operations have now been completed.

Цензор.НЕТ Зображення

Earlier reports said that ruscists had struck Balakliia, killing one person and injuring others.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: eight people wounded, including two children. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (18236) attack (969) Donetsk region (6037) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1064) Kramatorskyy district (1077) Bilenke (17)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 