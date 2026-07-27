Russia drops KABs on village of Bilenke in Donetsk region: three killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian aircraft struck a private residential area in the settlement of Bilenke, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, overnight.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

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KAB strike and the aftermath of the attack

According to rescuers, the enemy used three guided aerial bombs. Two residential buildings with people inside were hit.

Emergency rescue operations at the scene lasted about 17 hours. Rescuers found the bodies of three people beneath the rubble of the destroyed homes.

"Emergency rescue operations at the site of the attack lasted about 17 hours. Sadly, rescuers recovered the bodies of three people from beneath the rubble of the destroyed homes," the statement reads.

Emergency workers and municipal services cleared 25 tonnes of building debris. They also extinguished fires covering an area of 180 square metres. The operations have now been completed.

Earlier reports said that ruscists had struck Balakliia, killing one person and injuring others.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: eight people wounded, including two children. PHOTOS