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News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Russian forces struck private sector in Zaporizhzhia with KAB bomb: house was destroyed and there was damage. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the early hours of 19 August 2026, a Russian guided aerial bomb destroyed a private house in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A fire broke out

According to the Regional State Administration, a fire broke out, and nearby houses and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Initial reports suggested that a person might be trapped under the rubble; however, as Fedorov noted, this information has not yet been confirmed.

Read more: Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person killed and six injured, - RMA

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia

What led up to this?

  • Earlier, Fedorov reported a drone attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.
  • It was also reported that Russian forces dropped four FAB bombs on Kramatorsk: three civilians were injured, including a child.
  • Overnight, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed and six were injured.

Read more: Zaporizhstal steelworks halts operations after Russian ballistic missile strike: 7 workers killed

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Zaporizhzhya (848) shoot out (18469) Zaporizhzhia region (2315) GAB (428) Zaporizkyy district (504)
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