Russian forces struck private sector in Zaporizhzhia with KAB bomb: house was destroyed and there was damage. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In the early hours of 19 August 2026, a Russian guided aerial bomb destroyed a private house in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
A fire broke out
According to the Regional State Administration, a fire broke out, and nearby houses and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris.
Initial reports suggested that a person might be trapped under the rubble; however, as Fedorov noted, this information has not yet been confirmed.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, Fedorov reported a drone attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.
- It was also reported that Russian forces dropped four FAB bombs on Kramatorsk: three civilians were injured, including a child.
- Overnight, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed and six were injured.
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