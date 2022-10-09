Queues of cars on Kerch bridge stretch for kilometers, ferry was not allowed, - mass media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Traffic jams near the Kerch bridge stretched for several kilometers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

According to local residents, the crossing works only for trucks, and traffic on the bridge is organized with one intact lane.

"The biggest problem is the entrance to the bridge. People are forced to stand for 4-5 hours. Although the "authority" assures that almost everything goes without interruption, but at this moment there are hundreds of cars, the queue has stretched for several kilometers," the message says.

It is noted that the situation is the same on the side of the Russian Krasnodar.

"About 500 heavy trucks, buses and ordinary cars gathered near Tamanny. Minibuses are also sent to the ferries - for some reason they are not allowed to cross the bridge. The police say that they do not know when the ferry will be launched. Those waiting for the ship were given a plate of porridge and a half-liter bottle of water", - reports the media.

"The line on the Crimean bridge in the direction of Crimea. Reversible traffic and a total inspection," - describe the media in the attached photos.





It will be recalled that the bridge across the Kerch Strait was opened by the occupiers in May 2018. In December 2019, Russia launched a railway connection with it, after which the USA introduced additional sanctions.

Also remind, that on the morning of October 8, a fire broke out on the Crimean bridge as a result of an explosion. According to the Russians, the detonation of the truck led to the ignition of 7 fuel tanks and the partial collapse of two spans of the bridge.