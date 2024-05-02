Summit in Switzerland is actually first real chance to start restoring just peace - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The Global Peace Summit, to be held in Switzerland in June, will be a real chance to start restoring justice.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"The Peace Summit is a global summit. Now, these days, together with Switzerland, we have completed sending invitations to the Summit. The specific dates of the Summit are 15 and 16 June. This will be the first stage - in fact, the first real chance to start restoring a just peace," Zelenskyy stressed.

In his opinion, only a global force can force Russia to peace, and that is why it is worth attracting as many participants as possible to the Summit in Switzerland.

"We must also understand that Putin will try to disrupt this work, our efforts, and weaken Ukraine's positions through various manipulations and the force of his terrorists' strikes. All our positions - on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in the information sphere - must be equally strong now," the President added.

Peace Summit in Switzerland: What is known

On 15-16 June, the Swiss government is to hold a high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy did not rule out the possibility that Russia could disrupt the Peace Summit.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden may also attend the summit.

Foreign Minister Kuleba believes that there is no sense in involving Russia in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this summer.