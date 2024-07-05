After Zelenskyy’s criticism, Shmyhal held offsite meeting of Cabinet of Ministers in Donetsk region: They studied problems of the region. VIDEO

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held an offsite meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Donetsk region.

The head of government announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we are holding a government meeting in the Donetsk region. I am here on a working visit to study the problems of the region on the spot. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly emphasized that the stay of ministers and other government officials in the frontline regions is their direct responsibility," he said in a statement.

According to Shmyhal, the ministers worked in the Donetsk region during the week to study problematic issues.

"And we already have a number of important decisions and relevant instructions to ministries and agencies," he added.

As a reminder, on June 26, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to the Donetsk region that some government officials had not been in the frontline regions for six months and promised to draw appropriate conclusions about them.

The media also reported that the Presidential Office is preparing the resignation of Denys Shmyhal.

