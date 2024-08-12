Soldiers of "Chimera" intelligence unit on fighting on left bank of Kherson region: Russians mine water, may cover with artillery during landing. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Chimera" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's "Timur" special forces are performing tasks in the Kherson sector. The defenders told about the fighting on the left bank.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of the "Ukrainian witness".

"The difficulty of advancing in this area is primarily due to the extensive network of straits and a large number of islands," says a soldier with the unit's call sign Pirizhok. - "Besides, the enemy sees you all the time. He also hears the work of the boats. They can hit you either on the water or during the landing, with a landmine or artillery."

The defender Shendros told about his entrenchment on the left bank of the Kherson region.

Watch more: DIU Special Forces destroy dozens of occupiers and their equipment on Kinburn Spit. VIDEO

"We can put air defences there. But the enemy immediately works with KABs. They have an approach zone from the Crimea, and they have deployed the maximum number of firepower to this area. The difficulty of securing a foothold is in the shallows and lowlands: the enemy covers you from above. And don't forget about mined water," he explained.

The defender with the call sign Rozbiynyk recalled how he was swimming across the river without a leg. He lost it in the Kherson area after stepping on a "Lepestok" anti-personnel mine.

"When I lost my leg, I had to get back. To do this, I had to swim across the river. My comrades threw me into the water, I swam, and they got me on the other side. Then there was evacuation and hospital," the scout noted.

According to Shendros, the real war has just begun.

Watch more: DIU identifies war criminals from Tu-22M3 bomber crew. VIDEO

"I think the full-scale war will last for a very long time. After the big war, there will be a 'small' war in which we will need to hold on to everything we have. First, we will destroy all external enemies, and then, if we have the strength and health left, we will try to restore order in the country," he added.

The Chimera unit also has a cat named Zhora, who was named after his comrade-in-arms who was killed by a cluster shell on 29 August 2022 during the unit's first assault in the Kherson sector

"He is a war veteran. He held the defence in Mykolaiv region, then held the Pskov landing party hostage, and then entered Kherson region. In general, when sometimes sadness comes in the evenings, the cat helps to overcome all sorrows," Shendros added.

Read more: Soldiers of DIU destroyed Russian vessel of "Tunets" type in Crimea with MAGURA V5 drone. Three more vessels were damaged. VIDEO