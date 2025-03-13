Finnish Minister Rantanen visits Chornobyl zone and inspects consequences of drone strike. VIDEO

The Ministers of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Finland Mari Rantanen visited the Chornobyl exclusion zone, where the Finnish delegation saw the consequences of the Russian attack on the nuclear power plant and the liquidation measures.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, it took 490 hours to eliminate the consequences of the drone attack on the shelter over ChNPP Unit 4 that occurred on 14 February. The high-altitude rescue teams worked in shifts to ensure uninterrupted operations. It was an extremely challenging task, as it was not just about extinguishing the fire, but about maintaining stability at a facility of global significance for nuclear safety.

"Together with the Minister of the Interior of Finland Mari Rantanen, we visited the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone so that our partners could see with their own eyes the consequences of the enemy attack on the nuclear power plant, as well as the liquidation and safety measures we are taking. Together, we acknowledged the rescuers who showed extraordinary courage and selflessness during these works," Klymenko said.

He also briefed the Finnish delegation on the work of other bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Chornobyl zone. Border guards are responsible for protecting the state border in this area and building engineering fortifications.

At the same time, the National Guard ensures the protection and defence of critical infrastructure facilities. To this end, it performs a number of tasks. The Guards also work daily as part of mobile firing groups that strengthen our country's air defense system.

"I am grateful to everyone who continues to perform tasks even in the most difficult conditions. I am grateful to the Government of Finland for its support and assistance in strengthening security in our country," Klymenko wrote.

Russian attack on the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant

To recap, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead had hit the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the night of 14 February.

The IAEA has confirmed a drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov denied that Russian troops had attacked the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called on the international community to force Russia to peace by force to prevent a global catastrophe following Russia's attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stressed that the shelter arch had been significantly damaged.