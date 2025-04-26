Zelenskyy spoke about his meeting with Starmer: they discussed necessary steps to achieve ceasefire and security guarantees. VIDEO

On Saturday, 26 April, in Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss the steps needed to establish a full, unconditional ceasefire and further security guarantees.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The leaders summarised the results of meetings between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Germany in Paris and London and agreed to continue working within the "coalition of the willing".

Zelenskyy and Starmer agreed that an unconditional ceasefire must be in the sky, on the sea and on the ground and must be the first step towards a just peace with credible security guarantees.

The President also stressed that only strong security guarantees can ensure lasting peace and prevent possible Russian aggression in the future.

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy and Trump had a meeting and agreed to hold further talks after saying goodbye to the Pope. Zelenskyy later said that he had a good meeting with Trump, which could be historic. He also hopes for a result regarding the things that were said at the meeting.

In addition, today, on 26 April 2025, after the farewell ceremony with Pope Francis, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.