Occupier stated on RosTV that he deliberately maimed Ukrainian prisoners: "We cut off two fingers on their left and right hands so that they could no longer shoot". VIDEO

Dugar Zhamnyanov, an occupier from the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Army, confessed to committing war crimes on RosTV.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian said that he had cut off the fingers of prisoners so that they could not shoot. A video with a fragment of the propagandists' broadcast was published on social media.

Watch more: "Don’t take them prisoner — eliminate them," Russian commander orders execution of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. AUDIO

"A Russian military man says directly that he mutilated captured Ukrainian snipers by cutting off their index fingers. The confession was made live on a weekly news programme on Russian federal television. Testimony that must be preserved for history," the author of the publication notes in the commentary to the video.

Watch more: Ruscists executed Ukrainian POW: AFU soldier tied to motorcycle. VIDEO

Read more: Captured occupier Tuzhilov, who shot Ukrainian soldier, is served suspicion notice - SSU