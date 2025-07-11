Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had given a selection of quotes from Ukrainian high-ranking officials that contain calls to "destroy Rusnia" to US Secretary of State Mark Rubio.

According to Censor.NET, Lavrov said that the quotes in question were from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak.

As a reminder, on 10 July 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in Malaysia.

After the meeting, Rubio said that Russia had proposed a "new and different approach" during the negotiations.

The State Department later reported that Rubio met with Lavrov because the US believes that it is necessary to "talk to everyone at any time".

