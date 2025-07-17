5 755 21
Surface-to-air missile hits Russian Shahed attack drone. VIDEO
A video has been published online capturing the moment a surface-to-air missile struck a Russian Shahed attack drone.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy UAV was destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Air Command "Center."
