F-16s shot down most of enemy Kh-101 missiles: air force showed repulsion of Russian attack on night of September 20. VIDEO

Ukrainian F-16 jets shot down the lion's share of enemy Kh-101 missiles that attacked Ukraine on the night of Saturday, 20 September.

The corresponding video of the repulsion of the Russian attack was released by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Combat work of the Air Force during the Russian massive strike on the territory of Ukraine. The video shows anti-aircraft missile systems, airborne missile crews, and, of course, F-16 pilots! The lion's share of the Kh-101s shot down today are Ukrainian Fighting Falcons," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of 20 September, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 619 air strikes. Air defence systems eliminated 583 enemy targets.

