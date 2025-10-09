Crew of Mi-8 helicopter destroys Russian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a fragment of the combat work of the Ukrainian crew of a Mi-8 helicopter during a drone attack on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows Ukrainian soldiers shooting down a "Shahed-136" in the night sky.

"The crew of a Mi-8 helicopter of the Air Forces of the AFU is destroying a Russian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone in the night sky over Ukraine," the commentary to the video reads.

