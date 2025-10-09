Crew of Mi-8 helicopter destroys Russian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a fragment of the combat work of the Ukrainian crew of a Mi-8 helicopter during a drone attack on Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows Ukrainian soldiers shooting down a "Shahed-136" in the night sky.
"The crew of a Mi-8 helicopter of the Air Forces of the AFU is destroying a Russian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone in the night sky over Ukraine," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password