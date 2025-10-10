Russian forces killed boy in Zaporizhzhia whose father had returned from Russian captivity in spring. VIDEO

The father of the boy who died as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 10 September returned from Russian captivity in the spring.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"The ambulance arrived, the child was taken out almost dead, the pulse was felt. Doctors fought, but did not save him. They bought the house in early spring," says a local resident.

The parents of the deceased boy are currently in hospital.

A relative of the family told reporters that the boy's father returned from Russian captivity in the spring, where he had been held for three years.

Read more news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia .

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Sinelnyk district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack . One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian objects.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel