Enemy SRG infiltrated centre of Pokrovsk and killed civilians. Some of occupiers eliminated, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces. VIDEO

Recently, an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group managed to penetrate the centre of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Russians killed civilians

As noted, during the advance, unfortunately, the Russians resorted to violations of international humanitarian law and killed several civilians in the city. This happened near the railway station.

"A joint strike and search group of the Defence Forces discovered the enemy and eliminated the occupiers, who were hiding in one of the premises of the railway station at the time," the statement said.

The 7th Corps also publishes a video showing the destruction of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups in one of the railway station premises, other locations in the city and on the outskirts of Pokrovsk.

It is also noted that the defence of Pokrovsk has been reinforced with additional forces and equipment. Special groups are constantly screening for possible points of entry into the city and intensifying patrols around the city.

Liquidation of Russian military in Pokrovsk

According to the Airborne Assault Forces, over the past two days, the Ukrainian military killed a total of 14 Russians who managed to get into Pokrovsk.

"We urge civilians who are still in Pokrovsk not to move around the city unless absolutely necessary. The situation remains tense in the area of responsibility of of Airborne Assault Forces' Assault Company of 7th Corps. The enemy wants to expand the "grey zone" around Pokrovsk. The occupiers are trying to penetrate the city from several directions," the Airborne Assault Forces added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had advanced in Pokrovsk. Also, the Airborne Assault Forces reported that Russian subversive reconnaissance groups were shooting civilians in Pokrovsk.

