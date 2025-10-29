Moment Russian floating crane PK-400 Sevastopol, built by occupiers for eight years, sinks. VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing the moment the Russian floating crane PK-400 Sevastopol sank. The vessel, which had been under construction at the Sevastopol Shipyard for eight years, went down before work was completed.

According to Censor.NET, during the launch the structure failed to stay upright, capsized, and sank right next to the pier. The footage shows the crane slowly tipping over and disappearing underwater along with part of the crew.

"Two denazified ones can be seen diving gracefully to the bottom along with the crane, apparently on a mission to search for the cruiser Moskva," the author of the post commented sarcastically.

