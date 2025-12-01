Over 9,700 missiles and UAVs destroyed by air defence forces in November. VIDEO
The Air Force reported on the results of air defence operations in November 2025.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
In total, air defence forces destroyed 9,707 air targets during the month.
In particular:
- 11 Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;
- 51 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- 15 "Iskander-M/KN-23" ballistic missiles;
- 20 Kalibr cruise missiles;
- 3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;
- 19 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles
- 2,939 Shahed strike UAVs;
- 361 reconnaissance UAVs;
- 6,288 other types of UAVs.
Aircraft sorties
During November, 369 aircraft sorties were carried out:
- about 200 – for fighter aircraft cover;
- over 70 fire damage and air support for troops.
Enemy losses
"In November 2025, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed about 400 air targets, command posts, logistics facilities, and enemy troop and equipment concentrations," they concluded.
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