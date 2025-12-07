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Combat operation of Iris-T anti-aircraft missile system against Russian cruise missiles. VIDEO
On the night of 6 December 2025, during a massive attack by the Russian Federation, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged enemy cruise missiles and drones.
According to Censor.NET, during the repulsion of the attack, the aviation and air defence units of the "West" Air Command destroyed 12 cruise missiles and 39 enemy strike UAVs.
The footage shows the combat operation of the Iris-T anti-aircraft missile system.
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