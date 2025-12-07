Combat operation of Iris-T anti-aircraft missile system against Russian cruise missiles. VIDEO

On the night of 6 December 2025, during a massive attack by the Russian Federation, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged enemy cruise missiles and drones.

According to Censor.NET, during the repulsion of the attack, the aviation and air defence units of the "West" Air Command destroyed 12 cruise missiles and 39 enemy strike UAVs.

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The footage shows the combat operation of the Iris-T anti-aircraft missile system.

Watch more: Drone operators from 412th Nemesis Brigade struck Russian "shahed" fitted with air-to-air missile. VIDEO

Read also on Censor.NET: 30 out of 51 missiles destroyed, 585 enemy drones neutralised, hits in 29 locations, - Air Force