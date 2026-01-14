Trump cursed and gave middle finger to Ford employee who called him "pedophile protector". VIDEO

US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the words of a Ford factory worker who called him a "pedophile protector".

The video was published by TMZ, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

During a visit to a Ford factory in Michigan, one of the employees shouted "Pedophile protector!" at the US president.

Journalists speculated that this was likely a reference to Trump's connection to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was previously convicted and subsequently took his own life.

In response, the US leader reportedly said, "F#ck you," and gave him the middle finger.

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The plant's reaction

A Ford spokesperson commented on the situation, saying: "One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters."

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What does the White House say?

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said: "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

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The Jeffrey Epstein case — what is known

On 18 July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump may have written an obscene congratulatory letter to Jeffrey Epstein. The letter was included in an album that Epstein's then-partner Ghislaine Maxwell prepared for his 50th birthday in 2003.

Trump denies writing such a letter. His representatives later filed a $10 billion lawsuit in federal court in Miami over the publication of the material.

On 12 November, the US Democratic Party published other letters from Epstein, which claim that Trump knew about the underage girls whom the financier was accused of abusing.

Read more: New files in Epstein case contain numerous references to Trump, - WP